Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

