Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,407. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

