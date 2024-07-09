State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,558 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Bank of America increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

