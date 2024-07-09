State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,905 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 92.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,275 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 78,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

FL opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

