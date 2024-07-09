State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 600,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,733,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

