State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.45 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after acquiring an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $7,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

