State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Archrock worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

