State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 1,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

