State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 172,950.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

