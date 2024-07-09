State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 108 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

