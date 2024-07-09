State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,005 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

