State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 266 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Strategic Education worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

