State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 287 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4,694.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,869 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.