State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 337 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

