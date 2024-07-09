State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,461 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,680,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 278,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 576,939 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,096. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

