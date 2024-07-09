State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 452 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVA opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

