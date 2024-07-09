State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 476 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

