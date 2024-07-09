State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 493 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 297,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

