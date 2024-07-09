State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 87 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $166.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

