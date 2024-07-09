State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

