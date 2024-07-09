State Street’s (STT) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their underperform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $73.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 79.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.