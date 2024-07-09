StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.32. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 202,485 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $255.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

