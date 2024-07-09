Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,178.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

