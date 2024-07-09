Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 7,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.