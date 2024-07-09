Stifel Canada Downgrades DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) to Hold

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

DRI Healthcare Trust ( TSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$56.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.13 million.

In other news, insider DRI Capital Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.

