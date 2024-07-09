Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) to Hold

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

DHT.UN traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 82,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,175. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.21 and a one year high of C$17.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

