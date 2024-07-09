Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,718 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average volume of 502 put options.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 29.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $26.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 2,183,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,180. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

