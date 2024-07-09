Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the typical volume of 14,298 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 22.0 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,906. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

