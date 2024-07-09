StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBRX. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

