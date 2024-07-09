StockNews.com Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 130.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

