StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

StoneCo stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,139,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,712,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 262.2% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 890,442 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

