Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

