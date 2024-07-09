Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Stride worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

