STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.22

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.22 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 274.55 ($3.52). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.39), with a volume of 8,209 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STV Group

STV Group Price Performance

About STV Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,944.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.