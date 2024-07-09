Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 111,185 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 849,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $30,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

KRC opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.