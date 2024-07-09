Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,738 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

