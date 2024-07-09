Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,058,131 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.97% of Nextdoor worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIND. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,481 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 744,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.