Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Catalent worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

