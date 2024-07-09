Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $29,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average is $266.09. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

