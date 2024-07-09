Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.67 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Robert Half worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.