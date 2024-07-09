Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

