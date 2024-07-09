Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of RPM International worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,942.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

