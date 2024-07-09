Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,744 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Mosaic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

