Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

