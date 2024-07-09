Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

