Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,345 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

