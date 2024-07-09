Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 154,366 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of PRME opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $658.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

