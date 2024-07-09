Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,451 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Franklin Resources worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.