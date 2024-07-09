Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $188.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

