Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,078 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

